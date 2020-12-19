Pentagon Agreed With Biden Team to Continue Working After Holiday Pause - Acting Chief

The US Defense Department will continue working with the Biden transition team after a holiday pause which was mutually agreed upon, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Defense Department will continue working with the Biden transition team after a holiday pause which was mutually agreed upon, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the news website Axios said citing unnamed senior Trump administration officials that the Defense Department has suspended briefings for the Biden transition team on Miler's orders.

"The Department of Defense will continue to provide all required support to the Agency Review Team (ART) to keep our nation and her citizens safe... At no time has the Department cancelled or declined any interview," Miller said. "After the mutually-agreed upon holiday pause, which begins tomorrow, we will continue with the transition and rescheduled meetings from today."