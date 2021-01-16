Pentagon Agrees to Provide 25,000 Troops for Biden Inauguration - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Defense Department said in a press release that it will provide 25,000 troops in Washington, DC to ensure security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week,

"The Defense Department has agreed to provide up to 25,000 service members to support the Presidential Inauguration National Special Security Event Federal law enforcement mission and security preparations, as led by the US Secret Service," the release said on Friday.