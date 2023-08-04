Pentagon Aims to Award Nearly $40Bln in Contracts to Supply Ukraine, Refill US Stockpiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Pentagon is currently working to award nearly $40 billion worth of contracts to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons and to refill stocks taken from the US inventory to aid Kiev's military efforts, data from the Department of Defense revealed.

The data showed on Thursday that the Pentagon is working on $16.4 billion worth of contracts that will fall under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which can take months or several years to fulfill because it procures defense items directly from the defense industry.

Another $20.5 billion worth of contracts would be used to immediately replace equipment sent to Ukraine from US stockpiles under the presidential drawdown authority, according to the data.

To date, the United States has already awarded nearly $17 billion to refill equipment sent to Ukraine from US stockpiles and to fund the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the data showed.

Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.