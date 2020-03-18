Pentagon Allocates 5Mln Masks, 2,000 Ventilators to Help Combat Coronavirus - Esper

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Department of Defense will make up to five million respirator masks and two thousand deployable ventilators available to civilian authorities to assist them in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense will make available up to five million... respirator masks and other personal protective equipment from our own strategic reserves to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution," Esper told reporters.

The Defense Secretary said the first one million masks will be made available immediately.

"Next, we are prepared to distribute to HSS [Department of Health and Human Services] up to 2,000 deployable ventilators for use as needed," Esper said.

Esper added that the machines are different from civilian equivalents and require special training to operate.

The Defense Department will allow its 14 laboratories to test civilians for the presence of the novel coronavirus and plans to add two more facilities soon.