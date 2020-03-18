UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Allocates 5Mln Masks, 2,000 Ventilators To Coronavirus Fight - Esper

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Allocates 5Mln Masks, 2,000 Ventilators to Coronavirus Fight - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Department of Defense will make up to five million respirator masks and two thousand deployable ventilators available to civilian authorities to assist them in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"The Department of Defense will make available up to five million... respirator masks and other personal protective equipment from our own strategic reserves to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution," Esper told reporters.

