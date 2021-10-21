UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Analysis Warns Climate Change Crisis Poses Existential Threat To US - Austin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:54 PM

Pentagon Analysis Warns Climate Change Crisis Poses Existential Threat to US - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A new Pentagon report confirms that climate change poses an "existential threat" to the United States and the world and is transforming the global strategic environment in which American military forces have to operate, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"As the Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis makes clear, climate change is altering the strategic landscape and shaping the security environment, posing complex threats to the United States and nations around the world," Austin said in a statement.

The Pentagon would continue to work with other government agencies, US allies and partners and the international community to tackle the "existential threat" of climate change, the secretary continued.

"Exacerbated by climate change, extreme weather events are increasingly damaging infrastructure, disrupting supply chains, impacting force readiness and operations, and contributing to humanitarian crises and instability across the globe," he said.

The Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis laid out a path to incorporate US security considerations at a strategic level allowing American armed forces to prevent, mitigate, and respond to the common threat and continue to defend the country, according to Austin.

