UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Announces $187Mln In Production Actions To Restore Jobs - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Announces $187Mln in Production Actions to Restore Jobs - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The US Defense Department announced five actions worth $187 million to boost employment during the COVID-19 crisis, Pentagon spokesman Mike Andrews said on Friday.

"Today the Department is announcing five Defense Production Act Title III actions to help sustain and strengthen essential domestic industrial base capabilities and defense-critical workforce in shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, and clothing and textiles," Andrews said in a statement

Part of the funds will be used to fill shortfalls in F-16 and the U-2 propulsion systems readiness challenges, the release said.

The actions will help to retain capabilities and restore some jobs lost because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pentagon Textile Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.