Pentagon Announces $187Mln in Production Actions to Restore Jobs - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The US Defense Department announced five actions worth $187 million to boost employment during the COVID-19 crisis, Pentagon spokesman Mike Andrews said on Friday.

"Today the Department is announcing five Defense Production Act Title III actions to help sustain and strengthen essential domestic industrial base capabilities and defense-critical workforce in shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, and clothing and textiles," Andrews said in a statement

Part of the funds will be used to fill shortfalls in F-16 and the U-2 propulsion systems readiness challenges, the release said.

The actions will help to retain capabilities and restore some jobs lost because of the pandemic.