Pentagon Announces Another Prisoner To Be Transferred From Guantanamo Bay Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Another detainee will be transferred from the United States Guantanamo Bay detention camp to Algeria, the US Department of Defense announced on Saturday.

"The Department of Defense announced today the repatriation of Sufiyan Barhoumi from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to Algeria," the statement read.

Barhoumi was recommended for repatriation as early as August 2016 by the Periodic Review Board of the Guantanamo Bay. The board determined that his detention under the law of war was no longer necessary for ensuring US national security. In February, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin informed Congress of his intent to repatriate Barhoumi to Algeria.

Over the past month, this is the second case of repatriation from the Guantanamo Bay prison. In March, the US transferred to a mental health center in Saudi Arabia a detainee who spent 20 of his 40 years of life in Guantanamo Bay custody.

The prisoner was unable to stand trial due to the effects of torture, the New York Times reported.

To date, 37 detainees remain at Guantanamo, 18 of which recognized eligible for transfer, seven are awaiting a Periodic Review Board, 10 are involved in military commissions proceeding and two prisoners sentenced, Pentagon said.

The Guantanamo Bay detention facility for international terrorists was established after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Representatives of international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the United Nations and Amnesty International appealed to the new US administration to speed up closure of the Guantanamo Bay camp amid continuing reports on torture of prisoners and human rights violations.

