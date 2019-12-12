UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Announces Audit Of $400Mln Border Wall Contract To Trump-Favored Firm

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:24 PM

The US Defense Department plans to audit a $400 million border wall construction contract awarded to a company endorsed by President Donald Trump, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson announced in a press release on Thursday

"The company [Fisher Sand and Gravel] had never been awarded a construction contract before and their wall prototype was late and over budget," Thompson said. "Given the president's multiple endorsements of this company and the amount of taxpayer money at stake, I remain concerned about the possibility of inappropriate influence on the Army Corps' contracting decision."

Thompson's request for an audit questioned whether the Fisher Sand and Gravel had met government contract requirements and whether the president had improperly influenced the contract award.

Defense Department Senior Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine responded with a letter agreeing to audit the contract.

"We are assessing the methodology of that audit and will formally announce the audit soon. We will provide you a copy of our audit report when it is completed," Fine wrote in his response.

Thompson alleged that that Trump had personally urged the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to choose the company to build a section of the wall in the state of Arizona.

Trump has repeatedly battled efforts by House Democrats to block construction of a barrier along the 1,900-mile US-Mexico border, by diverting money from other military construction projects when lawmakers refused to fund the project.

