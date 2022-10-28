Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance Package for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"Today the Department (of Defense) is announcing the authorization of the 24th presidential drawdown of security assistance, valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," Singh said at a briefing.

The packages includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers and 155mm artillery rounds, she added.