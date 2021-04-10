UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Announces Plan To Counter Extremism In US Military - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Pentagon Announces Plan to Counter Extremism in US Military - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced the immediate actions to counter extremism in the department and established a special working group, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"[The group named Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG)] will oversee the implementation of immediate actions as well as the development of mid-term and long-term recommendations for the continued engagement of this issue," the statement said.

The plan includes reviewing and updating certain Defense Department rules focused on confronting extremism, the statement also said.

"The military departments will add provisions to their service member transition checklists that include training on potential targeting of service members by extremist groups and work with other Federal departments agencies to create a mechanism by which veterans have the opportunity to report any potential contact with an extremist group should they chose to do so," the statement added.

Initial lines of efforts will include such areas like military justice and policy, screening capabilities, education and training opportunities, as well as support special Insider Threat Program, according to the statement.

