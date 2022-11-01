UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Anticipates Russia To Seek More Iranian Drones, Missiles

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Pentagon Anticipates Russia to Seek More Iranian Drones, Missiles

The United States anticipates Russia will seek more Iranian drones and other capabilities, including surface-to-surface missiles, amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States anticipates Russia will seek more Iranian drones and other capabilities, including surface-to-surface missiles, amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We do know that Iran has provided Russia with UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), which we anticipate they'll likely seek more of those. We do have concerns that Russia may also seek to acquire additional advanced munition capabilities from Iran, for example, surface-to-surface missiles to use in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The United States will do everything possible to shed light on Russia's usage of surface-to-surface missiles on the battlefield in Ukraine, Ryder added.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected claims that Iranian drones are being provided to Russian forces for use in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party of the conflict.

