Pentagon Approves 700 National Guards to Help Washington Police During Truckers Protest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The US Defense Department has approved deploying 700 National Guard troops and equipment in Washington to assist police control the truckers' protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the State of the Union address on March 1, spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary of Defense (Lloyd Austin) has approved the provision of 400 District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) personnel and 50 vehicles to support the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia at designated traffic posts," Kirby said in a statement.

Austin also has approved providing an additional 300 National Guard personnel from the neighboring US states, he said.

Kirby explained the National Guard is providing support at the request of Washington's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

The District of Columbia National Guard troops will be prepared to assist the Washington Metropolitan Police Department at traffic posts as soon as operationally and logistically feasible through March 7, Kirby said.