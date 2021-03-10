Pentagon Approves Capitol Police Request to Extend National Guard Support for 2 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has approved a request to extend the presence of National Guard troops at the Capitol grounds for two months, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request by the US Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23, 2021," Kirby said on Tuesday.