Pentagon Approves Request To House Migrant Children In Texas - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

Pentagon Approves Request to House Migrant Children in Texas - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The US Defense Department approved a request from health officials to house migrant children at military facilities in Texas, Spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"Today, the Department of Defense approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas and an area of land on Fort Bliss, Texas to construct suitable temporary housing facility.

DoD will provide HHS officials access to these locations immediately to begin initial actions to prepare for receiving unaccompanied migrant children as soon as preparations are complete," Kirby said on Wednesday. "This support... will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements."

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children in US custody.

More Stories From World

