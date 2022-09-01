Pentagon Assesses China Trying to Change Status Quo in Indo-Pacific Region - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The United States has assessed that China was trying to change the status quo regarding what is acceptable behavior in the Indo-Pacific region, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"We assess that really what China was trying to do here was change the status quo in terms of what is acceptable normal behavior in that region," Ryder told reporters.

The United States is focusing on deepening cooperation with its regional partners to ensure stability and preserve the current international rule-based order, which has enabled keeping peace for more than 70 years since World War II, Ryder added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said its armed forces detected 62 aircraft and seven ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2-3 despite vigorous objections by China. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward Markey on August 14 and the visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on August 21. Each visit triggered China to conduct military maneuvers near the island.