Pentagon Awaits Results Of DNA Test To Confirm Death Of Iran's Qasem Soleimani - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:30 AM

Pentagon Awaits Results of DNA Test to Confirm Death of Iran's Qasem Soleimani - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The US Department of Defense said it was waiting for the results of DNA tests to confirm the deaths of Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, as well as a senior member of the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), in what is described as a US drone attack in Baghdad, the Newsweek magazine reported.

A senior Pentagon official told Newsweek that there was a "high probability" that the DNA tests would confirm the deaths of Soleimani and PMF deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack also left another senior PMF member - head of protocol Mohammed Jabri - dead.

Earlier in the day, media reported that rocket fire was opened near the International Airport of Baghdad. Later, unnamed US officials told the Reuters news agency that it was the United States that carried out strikes on two Iran-linked targets in Baghdad.

