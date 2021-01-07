Pentagon Awards $1.28Bln Contract to Keep F-35 Aircraft - Lockheed Martin

The US Defense Department's F-35 Joint Program Office awarded a $1.28 billion contract to support operations and sustainment of the global fleet of 600 fifth-generation aircraft through June 30, 2021, the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The US Defense Department's F-35 Joint Program Office awarded a $1.28 billion contract to support operations and sustainment of the global fleet of 600 fifth-generation aircraft through June 30, 2021, the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The UCA [Undefinitized Contract Action] provides initial critical sustainment activities for a worldwide fleet while negotiations continue on a long-term contract to build enterprise capacity and affordability to support the future fleet of more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft," the release said.

The contract will fund sustainment efforts supporting operations worldwide, individual bases, depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training and sustainment engineering across the globe. The contract also covers F-35 fleet-wide data analytics and supply chain management for part repair and replenishment to enhance overall supply availability, the release said.

Lockheed Martin's other defense contractors currently service about 600 aircraft manufactured so far for the US military and allies that are positioned at 26 bases worldwide, the release added.