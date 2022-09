Pentagon Awards $2.2Mln Contract to Make Switchblade 600 Kamikaze Drones for Ukraine

A contract worth $2.2 million to build Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones intended for the Ukrainian military has been awarded, the Pentagon said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A contract worth $2.2 million to build Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones intended for the Ukrainian military has been awarded, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"Sending the latest fact sheet on Ukraine contracting actions.

Please note, this update includes the Switchblade 600 contract, awarded Sept. 15 for $2.2 million," the Pentagon said.

In late August, the Pentagon said a delayed kamikaze drone contract was on track to be awarded in September.