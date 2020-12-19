UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Awards $4.6Bln Abrams Tank Contract

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has received a more than $4.6 billion US Army contract to produce Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 Main Battle Tanks (MPTs), the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $4.62 billion...

contract to produce Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks," the release stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will take seven and a half years and is scheduled to be completed on June 17, 2028. The US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity, the release said.

The Abrams M1A2 SEPV3 (System Enhanced Package) is a modernized version of the Abrams main battle tank (MBT) in service with the US Army.

