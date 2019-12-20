Pentagon Awards Boeing $1.4Bln Apache Helicopter Contract

(@FahadShabbir)

US aerospace giant Boeing was awarded more than $1.4 billion for Apache helicopter support services as part of foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and eight other countries, the Defense Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US aerospace giant Boeing was awarded more than $1.4 billion for Apache helicopter support services as part of foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and eight other countries, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $1,461,384,102 hybrid....

Foreign Military Sales (Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and United Arab Emirates) contract for support services for AH-64D/E Apache helicopters," the release said on Thursday.

The contract has an estimated completion date of December 31, 2024.

The Apache is an attack helicopter widely used by the US army since 1984 and more than a dozen other countries.