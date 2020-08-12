Pentagon Awards Contract to Apply AI to Video War Games - Northrop Grumman

US defense giant Northrop Grumman on Wednesday said it won a Pentagon contract to apply artificial intelligence to military-themed video wargames

"Northrop Grumman Corporation was recently awarded a contract from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office (STO) for the Gamebreaker program. This innovative program seeks to develop and apply artificial intelligence (AI) to existing real-time strategy games to break a complex model or create an imbalance," the company said in a statement.

Northrop Grumman's advanced technology laboratory Director Susan Wilson said in the release that using AI to exploit engagement models and enable intelligent systems can enhance military strategy.

The defense contractor's team, named "Gamebreaker," includes Hazardous Software and Slitherine Software, companies that make gaming software designed to stimulate strategic thinking, the release said.

One goal of the project involves testing whether AI manages to identify loopholes or weaknesses in military gaming software, and in the process develops strategies applicable to real world situations, the release added.