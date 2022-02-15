Pentagon Awards Eli Lilly $1Bln for Newly Authorized Omicron Covid Treatment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly won a more than $1 billion US army contract for the manufacture and distribution of the monoclonal antibody drug bebtelovimab in support of the national emergency response to COVID-19, the Defense Department said in a press release.

Last week, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization to bebtelovimab, an antibody that neutralizes the Omicron variant.

"Eli Lilly and Company (of) Indianapolis, Indiana, was awarded a $1,080,000,000.

.. contract for manufacture, distribution and storage of Bebtelovimab in support of the national emergency response to COVID-19," the release said on Monday.

The company announced last week that the US and Eli Lilly had struck a deal to supply up to 600,000 doses of bebtelovimab for at least $720 million.

Eli Lilly has said that monoclonal antibodies, such as bebtelovimab, may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when given to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in need of high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.