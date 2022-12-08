Pentagon Awards Google, Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft $9Bln Contracts for Cloud Services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The US Department of Defense issued a press release announcing that it has awarded contracts to Google, Oracle, Amazon and microsoft up to $9 billion each for cloud services through 2028.

"The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge," the release said on Wednesday.