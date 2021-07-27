UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Awards Raytheon $212Mln Contract For F-15, F-16 Jet Engines

Tue 27th July 2021

Pentagon Awards Raytheon $212Mln Contract for F-15, F-16 Jet Engines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Raytheon Technologies won more than $212 million for turbofan engines used in the US F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Raytheon Technologies Corporation [of] East Hartford, Connecticut has been awarded a $212,053,200 delivery order against the F100 production program's.

.. contract for F100-PW-229 install engines," the release said on Monday.

The Pratt & Whitney F100-JTF22 is an afterburning turbofan engine that powers the F-15 Eagle and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The contract also includes Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Morocco and will be completed by 2025.

