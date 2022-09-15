UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Awards Raytheon, Lockheed $311Mln To Replenish Javelin Stocks Sent To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Pentagon Awards Raytheon, Lockheed $311Mln to Replenish Javelin Stocks Sent to Ukraine

The United States has awarded the Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture a $311 million contract for 1,800 Javelin missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, the Department of Defense said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States has awarded the Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture a $311 million contract for 1,800 Javelin missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

"The Army awarded a production contract for $311 million on Sep.

13 to the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) between Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin for delivery of more than 1,800 Javelins that will serve as replenishment for those rounds from DoD stocks sent to Ukraine in support of their military and security forces," the department said in a press release.

The release explained that the contract also includes Army FY22 procurement and production of missiles for Jordan and Lithuania.

