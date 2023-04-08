Close
Pentagon Aware Of New Leak Of Classified Records Related To Ukraine - Defense Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Pentagon is aware of a new batch of US classified documents related to Ukraine, the middle East, and China, and is looking into the matter at this time, a US defense official told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new batch of classified documents leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the Middle East.

"We're aware of it, the (Defense) Department is looking into it at this time, we're reviewing it," the defense official said on Friday when asked about the matter.

