Pentagon Aware of Reports Ukraine Received NASAMS Air Defense Systems - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Sunday that he is aware of reports that Ukraine received the US-supplied National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) air defense system but could not provide more information at this time.

"I (am) aware of the reports that Ukraine has received NASAMs but have nothing else to offer at this time," the spokesperson said.

The United States has committed to provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS. They are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

On September 16, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said it would take at least two months for the United States to get the NASAMS delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS news in an interview that aired Sunday that Ukraine had already received the NASAMS.

In July, the Biden administration announced a a $820 million military aid package for Kiev that included two NASAMS.