Pentagon Aware Of Reports US Sending Modernized Nukes To NATO Bases, Nothing To Announce

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:16 PM

A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday he is aware of reports that the United States is accelerating the delivery of a modernized nuclear bomb to NATO bases in Europe but has nothing to announce at this time

Politico reported earlier in the day that the United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, hoping to have them delivered by the end of 2022 rather than 2023.

"I've seen the reports but have nothing to announce today," the spokesperson said.

The delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally scheduled for the spring of 2023, but, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now expected by December.

The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, the report said.

In December 2021, it was reported that the US defense industry had handed over to the Pentagon the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.

