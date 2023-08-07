Open Menu

Pentagon Backs Philippines Over Escalation Near Disputed Islands With China - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Pentagon Backs Philippines Over Escalation Near Disputed Islands With China - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The Defense Department of the United States has joined the Philippines in condemning the use of water cannons against Philippine vessels by China's coast guard near disputed islands in the South China Sea, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Sunday.

"We stand with our Philippine allies in condemning the PRC's (the People's Republic of China) efforts to impede lawful operations at Second Thomas Shoal," Ryder said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The spokesperson added that Washington remains committed to the "ironclad" alliance of the US and the Philippines.

Earlier on Sunday, the coast guard of the Philippines (PSG) "strongly condemned" the Chinese coast guard's "dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels" near Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

China Coast Guard fired back, saying that two cargo ships and two PSG vessels entered the territorial waters of the Nansha (Spratly) Islands without Chinese permission, adding that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and its adjacent waters.

In July, PSG accused Chinese coast guard ships of preventing its vessels from approaching the reef. The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the Philippines' accusation, saying that "the Chinese maritime police ships enforced the law in line with regulations" and "acted professionally and proportionately to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order."

The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims to. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship, BRP Sierra Madre, on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.

Related Topics

Police Water China Washington Twitter Alliance United States Philippines July Sunday From Asia PSG

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

11 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

11 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

13 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

14 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

14 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

15 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

16 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

16 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

16 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

17 hours ago

More Stories From World