Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Believes North Korea May Test ICBM in 'Near Future' - US General

North Korea may soon seek to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), US Northern Command and North American Defense Command (NORAD) chief General Glen VanHerck said in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021)

"The North Korean regime has also indicated that it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, suggesting that Kim Jong Un may begin flight testing an improved ICBM design in the near future," VanHerck said.

On Monday, the White House said US officials tried to reach out to North Korea but had received no response. The State Department said the outreach through various channels was intended to "reduce the risk of escalation."

The Kim Jong Un regime has already achieved "alarming success" in its efforts to demonstrate the capability to threaten the US homeland with nuclear-armed ICBMs, the general said.

North Korea leader Kim Jung Un believes "such weapons are necessary to deter US military action and ensure his regime's survival," VanHerck said.

The general also said that in 2017 North Korea successfully tested a thermonuclear device increasing the destructive potential of their strategic weapons by an order of magnitude as well as three ICBMs capable of reaching the United States. And in October 2020, Pyongyang unveiled a new considerably larger ICBM, he added.

On Tuesday, Kim's sister and the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), condemned US-South Korean military drills as running contrary to Seoul's rapprochement efforts and warned Washington not to meddle "if it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."

