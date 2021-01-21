UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Blocks Biden's Team From Information On Current Operations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Blocks Biden's Team From Information on Current Operations - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Pentagon blocked members of US President Joseph Biden's team from obtaining information about current operations, Politico reported on Wednesday.

This information included details of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, future military missions in Africa, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines and other programs, the newspaper said citing Biden's team and defense officials.

This situation is unprecedented, and will limit the new administration's ability to address key national security issues, these officials said.

Pentagon members often were canceling briefings with Biden's transition team or delayed them to the very last moment, the newspaper said. In particular, the Pentagon canceled the meeting with the commander of US forces in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller, the report said.

Transition officials accused the Trump team of delaying answers on operations related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, hampering the new administration's plan to increase public accss to vaccine over the next 100 days, it added.

