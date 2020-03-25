Pentagon Boosts Health Protection Condition Level at All US Military Facilities Worldwide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Pentagon announced Wednesday it is increasing the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to the fourth out of five levels at all US military facilities worldwide, the spokesperson said in a news release.

"Today the Secretary of Defense [Mark Esper] issued guidance to raise the HPCON level to Charlie at all DOD installations globally," Pentagon spokesman said.

The department will take every step to ensure the wellness of US service members, civilians, contractors, and families, he added.

Charlie means substantial level of threat, which requires avoiding contacts with sick people, routine cleaning of surfaces. It also urges US service members to expect cancellation of in-person gatherings and be ready for the potential of limited access to supplies and services.

Delta is the highest HPCON level, which includes possible stay at home order for extended time.