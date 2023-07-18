Pentagon Boosts Raytheon-Northrop Deal to Cut Hypersonic Missile Risks - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Raytheon in partnership with Northrop Grumman has received a follow-on contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to reduce risk for future air breathing hypersonic systems, the company announced in a press release.

"Raytheon, in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation, was awarded a follow-on contract from DARPA to reduce risk for future air breathing hypersonic systems," the release said on Monday. "Under the agreement, the Raytheon-led team will build and fly additional Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles."

The value of the extended contract was not disclosed.

Raytheon said in the release that the the team will continue to apply data and lessons learned from earlier stages of the program to mature the operationally relevant weapon concept design.

"Mainly, the effort focuses on incorporating manufacturing improvements into the existing HAWC design and flight tests to expand its operating envelope while validating system performance models," the release said.

The airframe and engine designs are closely aligned to the US Air Force's hypersonic attack cruise missile, which will directly benefit from the continued advancements, the release added.