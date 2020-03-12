Pentagon Cancels All Public Tours Due to Coronavirus - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Department of Defense has canceled all public Pentagon tours due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense has canceled all public Pentagon tours due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of this morning, all public Pentagon tours are canceled until further notice," Farah said. "We regret the inconvenience to our more than 2,000 visitors a week, but our key priorities are the health of our people & ensuring our ability to continue executing vital national security missions.

"

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000, and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a ban on travelers from 26 European countries entering the United States for a month, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.