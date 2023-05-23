Pentagon Cannot Account for About 1Mln of F-35 Spare Parts Worth $85Mln - GAO

Since 2018, the US Department of Defense has lost about a million spare parts, with a total value of $85 million, for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet around the world due to a lack of accountability mechanisms, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Since 2018, the US Department of Defense has lost about a million spare parts, with a total value of $85 million, for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet around the world due to a lack of accountability mechanisms, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published on Tuesday.

"Since May 2018, one F-35 prime contractor incurred losses of over 1 million spare parts totaling over $85 million, of which less than 2 percent has been reviewed by the F-35 Joint Program Office," the report said.

According to GOA, the Department of Defense's F-35 Joint Program Office does not oversee or account for spare parts in its global spares pool that have been accepted and received by the government and are located at non-prime contractor facilities.

Because the F-35 Joint Program Office at the Pentagon does not maintain records on losses and disposition of spare parts, as of October 2022 Lockheed Martin has not reported over 900,000 spare parts valued at over $66 million to the office for review, according to the report.

GOA pointed out that the F-35 Lightning II program is the most expensive weapons program in US history, with estimated costs to be more than $1.7 trillion, and warrants changes to be made with respect to categorization and accountability of spare parts among affected agencies.�