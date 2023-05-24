UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Cannot Confirm 'Veracity' Of Images Showing US Equipment Used In Belgorod Attacks

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Pentagon at the moment cannot confirm the authenticity of images showing US military equipment was allegedly used by paramilitary groups that recently carried out attacks in Belgorod, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the aftermath of the elimination of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that attacked the Grayvoronsky district in the Belgorod region on Monday. The footage shows several burned-out armored vehicles, as well as US-made Humvees, partially caught in craters from exploding ammunition.

"I would tell you that when you see imagery like that, again, something we'll look into, I don't know if it's true or not in terms of the veracity of that imagery," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The US Defense Department is aware of those reports and continues to monitor the situation very closely, Ryder said.

Ryder underscored that the US government has not approved any third party transfers of US military equipment to paramilitary organizations outside the Ukrainian Armed Forces, nor has the Ukrainian government requested any such transfer.

