Pentagon Chief Accuses China of Continuing to Withhold Coronavirus Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in an interview on Wednesday accused China of continuing to withhold information on coronavirus and called for greater pressure to make it cooperate.

"Even today we see them withholding information. So I think we need to do more and continue to press them to share," Esper told FOX news. "The way out of this... is that we all cooperate, all nations around the world cooperate to understand this virus and get it under control. We are just simply not seeing what we need to see from China right now."

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak and later launching a disinformation campaign to suggest that the coronavirus may have originated in the United States.

Asked about the origins of the disease, Esper said that "most people believe it began naturally", rather than being developed in a Chinese lab.

"I think in due course, once we get through the pandemic we are in right now, there will time to look back and really ascertain what happened and to make sure we have better understandings [and] we can prevent this in the future," the Pentagon chief said.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley also told reporters on Tuesday "the weight of evidence" seems to indicate the pandemic had natural causes. He admitted, however, that the data available to the US military on the matter looks "inconclusive."

China's foreign ministry has said Beijing shared information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries, including the United States, in a timely manner.