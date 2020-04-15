UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Accuses China Of Continuing To Withhold Coronavirus Data

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:47 PM

Pentagon Chief Accuses China of Continuing to Withhold Coronavirus Data

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in an interview on Wednesday accused China of continuing to withhold information on coronavirus and called for greater pressure to make it cooperate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in an interview on Wednesday accused China of continuing to withhold information on coronavirus and called for greater pressure to make it cooperate.

"Even today we see them withholding information. So I think we need to do more and continue to press them to share," Esper told FOX news. "The way out of this... is that we all cooperate, all nations around the world cooperate to understand this virus and get it under control. We are just simply not seeing what we need to see from China right now."

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak and later launching a disinformation campaign to suggest that the coronavirus may have originated in the United States.

Asked about the origins of the disease, Esper said that "most people believe it began naturally", rather than being developed in a Chinese lab.

"I think in due course, once we get through the pandemic we are in right now, there will time to look back and really ascertain what happened and to make sure we have better understandings [and] we can prevent this in the future," the Pentagon chief said.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley also told reporters on Tuesday "the weight of evidence" seems to indicate the pandemic had natural causes. He admitted, however, that the data available to the US military on the matter looks "inconclusive."

China's foreign ministry has said Beijing shared information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries, including the United States, in a timely manner.

Related Topics

World China Pentagon Trump Beijing United States May All From Share Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

36 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

51 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribut ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.