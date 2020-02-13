Pentagon Chief Announces 7-Day Reduction of Violence Agreement with Taliban

UrduPoint.com
Thu 13th February 2020

The United States and the Taliban opposition movement have negotiated a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The United States and the Taliban opposition movement have negotiated a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Thursday.

"The United States and the Talban have negotiated a proposal for a seven day reduction in violence," Esper said during a press conference in Brussels.

"I'm here today consulting with allies about this proposal. We had serious and productive bilateral and collective meetings about the path forward."

He reiterated that the US views a political solution as "the best, if not the only, path forward" in Afghanistan and added that progress had been made on that front.

More Stories From World

