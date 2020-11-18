Pentagon Chief Announces Reducing US Troops in Iraq, Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Tuesday plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country.

"By January 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same day," Miller told reporters during a Defense Department briefing.