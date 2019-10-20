Pentagon Chief Arrives in Afghanistan to Meet With President Ashraf Ghani - Source

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has arrived on Sunday in Kabul for the first time on an unannounced visit to meet the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, a source in the president's office told Sputnik.

"US Defense Minister Mark Esper arrived in Kabul just before noon.

The president [Ghani] has met with the senators after lunch and will meet the secretary of defense at 6 p. m. local time [13:30 GMT]," the source said.

Esper is accompanied by a delegation of senators, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

According to the source, Esper and Ghani are expected to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan.

Ghani reportedly delayed his trip to Japan this evening to hold talks with the US delegation.