UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Arrives In Afghanistan To Meet With President Ashraf Ghani - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Pentagon Chief Arrives in Afghanistan to Meet With President Ashraf Ghani - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has arrived on Sunday in Kabul for the first time on an unannounced visit to meet the country's president, Ashraf Ghani, a source in the president's office told Sputnik.

"US Defense Minister Mark Esper arrived in Kabul just before noon.

The president [Ghani] has met with the senators after lunch and will meet the secretary of defense at 6 p. m. local time [13:30 GMT]," the source said.

Esper is accompanied by a delegation of senators, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

According to the source, Esper and Ghani are expected to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan.

Ghani reportedly delayed his trip to Japan this evening to hold talks with the US delegation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Visit Nancy Japan Sunday Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

21 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

36 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

50 minutes ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.