UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Austin Arrived In Iraq For Unannounced Visit On Tuesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pentagon Chief Austin Arrived in Iraq for Unannounced Visit on Tuesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has paid an unannounced visit to Iraq, media reported on Tuesday, citing a senior US defense official.

"What (Iraqi's) will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it's not just about the military instrument. The United States is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq," the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

