Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time for Diplomacy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A conflict with Russia is not inevitable, there is still room for diplomatic maneuvers, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a briefing.

