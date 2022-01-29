Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time for Diplomacy

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:16 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A conflict with Russia is not inevitable, there is still room for diplomatic maneuvers, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a briefing.
"Conflict is not inevitable, there is time and space for diplomacy," Austin told reporters.