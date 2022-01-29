UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time For Diplomacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time for Diplomacy

A conflict with Russia is not inevitable, there is still room for diplomatic maneuvers, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A conflict with Russia is not inevitable, there is still room for diplomatic maneuvers, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a briefing.

"Conflict is not inevitable, there is time and space for diplomacy," Austin told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Austin

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

44 seconds ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

45 seconds ago
 WEF's country partner endorses economic progress i ..

WEF's country partner endorses economic progress in Pakistan: Farrukh

49 seconds ago
 Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y in 2021 Due t ..

Russia's Mortality Up Almost 16% Y/Y in 2021 Due to COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Mini ..

51 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' ..

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' Meeting as Step Toward De-Esc ..

1 hour ago
 Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boyc ..

Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boycott Unlawful Natural Gas Tarif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>