Pentagon Chief Austin Says No Aircraft Announcements for Ukraine Today

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday he has nothing to announce with respect to the provision of fighter aircraft to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday he has nothing to announce with respect to the provision of fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

"I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft today.

We're going to continue to work with Ukraine to address Ukraine's most pressing needs. Again, they're contemplating an offensive in the spring and that's just weeks away, and so we have a lot to get done," Austin said during a press conference following the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters.