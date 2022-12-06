UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Austin Tells Reznikov US Sees Air Defense As Top Priority For Assistance

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Pentagon Chief Austin Tells Reznikov US Sees Air Defense As Top Priority for Assistance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Pentagon Head  Lloyd J. Austin III in his phone conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov pointed out that Washington considers air defense to be a priority for assistance,  Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a readout.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to condemn Russia's brutal air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and to reinforce the unwavering U.S. commitment to support Ukraine's ability to counter Russia's war of aggression," Ryder said. "Secretary Austin reiterated air defense as a top priority for U.S. security assistance efforts, made evident by recent commitments to provide Ukraine additional munitions for U.

S.-provided National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) as well as capabilities to counter Unmanned Aerial System."

The two leaders vowed to remain in close contact, Ryder concluded.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

