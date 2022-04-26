Pentagon Chief Believes Ukraine Will Possibly Again Seek to Become NATO Member

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he believes Ukraine will soon resume its effort to become a member of NATO.

"I do believe that in the future if the possibility exists, I think Ukraine will seek to once again apply to become a member of NATO, but again that's probably a bit down the road," Austin said after Ukraine-focused defense talks with allies in Germany.