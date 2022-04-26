Pentagon Chief Believes Ukraine Will Possibly Again Seek To Become NATO Member
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he believes Ukraine will soon resume its effort to become a member of NATO
"I do believe that in the future if the possibility exists, I think Ukraine will seek to once again apply to become a member of NATO, but again that's probably a bit down the road," Austin said after Ukraine-focused defense talks with allies in Germany.