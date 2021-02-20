UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Chief Commits To Build Capacity Of Ukraine Forces - Statement

Pentagon Chief Commits to Build Capacity of Ukraine Forces - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart pledged to build the capacity of Ukraine's forces, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Andrii Taran to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine... He reaffirmed US commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces," Kirby said in a press release on Friday.

