Pentagon Chief Confirms Upcoming Policy Change On Landmines Use

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

Pentagon Chief Confirms Upcoming Policy Change on Landmines Use

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Thursday that the United States is preparing a policy change on the use of landmines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Thursday that the United States is preparing a policy change on the use of landmines.

"There will be a change coming out, I'm not going to comment on it," Esper said when asked if the Defense Department will loosen its policy on the use of landmines.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that the Defense Department is expected to loosen its restrictions on the use of landmines in combat.

In 2014, the Obama administration committed the United States to an international agreement that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines, the report said.

The US military is currently only allowed to use landmines on the Korean Peninsula to defend South Korea from an attack from North Korea.

