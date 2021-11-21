UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Confirms US To End Combat Mission In Iraq In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US military mission in Iraq will be completed before the end of this year during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Juma Inad, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Saturday.

"The United States will uphold the commitments it made during the July 2021 U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, including that there will be no U.S. forces with a combat role by the end of the year," the official statement said.

Austin further confirmed to the Iraqi defense minister that American forces will remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to support the country's security forces, according to the statement.

The sides also discussed the next stage of the US military mission in Iraq, which will focus on "advising, assisting, and sharing intelligence with the Iraqi Security Forces in support of the campaign to defeat ISIS (banned in Russia as terrorist)," the statement read.

The Pentagon chief once again condemned the recent attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Iraq will proceed peacefully.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue international conference on regional security held annually in Bahrain.

