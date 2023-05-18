Pentagon Chief Confirms US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Kahl Resigning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday confirmed that Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl will resign in mid-July.

"Today, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl announced that he will step down from his position in mid-July," Austin said in a press release.

According to Austin, Kahl played a vital role in putting together the US National Defense Strategy that focuses on challenges from China and Russia, among others.

Kahl also helped ensure steadfast US support for Ukraine through billions of Dollars of security assistance since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Austin said.

Kahl is reportedly planning to return to Stanford University, where he worked as a professor and fellow before joining the Biden administration in 2021. However, Kahl is expected to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July before he leaves his post, according to media reports.

During the Obama administration, Kahl served as the national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden between October 2014 and January 2017 and as a policy official in the Pentagon.